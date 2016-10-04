BRIEF-Ensco extends maturity date under 4th amended and restated credit agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Ensco Plc
* Effective October 4, extended maturity date with respect to some commitments under 4th amended and restated credit agreement, dated May 7, 2013
* Restated credit agreement, dated as of May 7, 2013 & extended maturity date by one year from Sept. 30, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2dHP6uY) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.