BRIEF-Select Sands agrees to purchase dry plant, operating equipment, sand inventory located on Union Pacific Rail Line

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Select Sands Corp
* Select Sands enters into an agreement including option to purchase dry plant, operating equipment, and sand inventory located near Select Sands' Sandtown quarry on Union Pacific Rail Line
* Select Sands will take title to these assets upon payment of US$500,000.
* Select Sands will pay US$500,000 upon signing of agreement to vendors in respect of purchase of certain heavy equipment
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
