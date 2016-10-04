BRIEF-Jaguar signs earn-in agreement to sell Gurupi project to Avanco resources

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Jaguar
* Signs earn-in agreement to sell Gurupi project to Avanco resources
* Agreement provides Avanco with right to earn 20 percent of Jaguar's interest in project
* Agreement provides Avanco will pay an cash fee of US$1.7 million plus an additional fee of $500,000 in cash or shares of Avanco
* Says pursuant to agreement Avanco may earn up to a 100 percent interest in Gurupi project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.