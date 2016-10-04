BRIEF-Jaguar signs earn-in agreement to sell Gurupi project to Avanco resources

Oct 4 Jaguar

* Signs earn-in agreement to sell Gurupi project to Avanco resources

* Agreement provides Avanco with right to earn 20 percent of Jaguar's interest in project

* Agreement provides Avanco will pay an cash fee of US$1.7 million plus an additional fee of $500,000 in cash or shares of Avanco

* Says pursuant to agreement Avanco may earn up to a 100 percent interest in Gurupi project