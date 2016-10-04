BRIEF-Ascena Retail says restructured its business into 4 operating segments

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Ascena Retail Group Inc
* Ascena retail group inc says begins execution phase of its major enterprise transformation plan
* Reschedules investor day to january 18, 2017
* Ascena retail group inc says announced creation of its new ascena brand services (abs) team
* Restructuring will result in a pre-tax charge of approximately $10 to $12 million in q1
* Additional charges are expected in future related to ongoing transformation work
* Gary muto, president and ceo of company's ann brands, will retain responsibility for ann taylor, loft, and lou & grey brands
* Expects to recover majority of restructuring charge in form of reduced operational expenses over course of fiscal 2017
* Expects additional $100 - $150 million in cost savings by fiscal 2019
* Expects its new change for growth program will deliver an incremental $100 - $150 million of cost savings by fiscal 2019
* Restructuring has been accompanied by a number of executive departures to eliminate organizational overlap
* Says restructured its business into four operating segments
* Brian lynch, most recently president and ceo of justice brand, will assume direct responsibility for ascena brand services in his role as coo
* Ahead of plan with synergy,cost savings workstreams that will deliver $235 million of cost savings associated with integration of ann inc
* Restructuring related changes not added in co's guidance;sees recovering majority of charge through lower operational costs over 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
