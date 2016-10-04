版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 06:45 BJT

BRIEF-Wisdomtree Commodity says temporarily suspends ability of authorized participants to purchase new Creation Baskets in GCC

Oct 4 Wisdomtree Investments Inc

* Wisdomtree Commodity Services LLC temporarily suspends ability of authorized participants to purchase new Creation Baskets in GCC

* Seeking to cause GCC Creation Basket suspension to be lifted as promptly as practicable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐