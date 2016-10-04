版本:
BRIEF-Popular Inc says reports adverse arbitration award in FDIC dispute

Oct 4 Popular Inc

* Review board hearing one of claims issued final arbitration award denying bppr's request for reimbursement of about $55 million

* Popular reports adverse arbitration award in fdic dispute

* Expects to recognize a pre-tax charge of approximately $55 million and a corresponding reduction to its fdic indemnification asset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

