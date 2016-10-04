版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 07:09 BJT

BRIEF-Westinghouse says to buy Nuclear Logistics Inc

Oct 4 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

* Westinghouse increases commitment to nuclear industry with acquisition of NLI

* Approximately 180 professional and technical employees will join Westinghouse as a result of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐