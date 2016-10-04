版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Vail Resorts, Whistler Blackcomb strategic combination receives Investment Canada Act approval

Oct 4 Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc

* Vail Resorts and Whistler Blackcomb strategic combination receives Investment Canada Act approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

