版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 13:41 BJT

BRIEF-Net1 says buys 15 percent stake in Blue Label Telecoms

Oct 5 Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc

* Announces acquisition of a strategic stake in Blue Label Telecoms

* Aggregate subscription consideration payable by Net1 is 2.0 billion rand or about $144.0 million

* Entered into a share subscription agreement with Blue Label Telecoms to subscribe about 117.9 million shares

* Following implementation of subscription, Net1 will own about 15 pct of issued ordinary shares in Blue Label

* To settle subscription through cash resources, debt instruments, an equity issuance of 5 million shares of common stock

* Following implementation of subscription Net1 will be entitled to nominate a director to Blue Label's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐