BRIEF-Net1 says buys 15 percent stake in Blue Label Telecoms

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc
* Announces acquisition of a strategic stake in Blue Label Telecoms
* Aggregate subscription consideration payable by Net1 is 2.0 billion rand or about $144.0 million
* Entered into a share subscription agreement with Blue Label Telecoms to subscribe about 117.9 million shares
* Following implementation of subscription, Net1 will own about 15 pct of issued ordinary shares in Blue Label
* To settle subscription through cash resources, debt instruments, an equity issuance of 5 million shares of common stock
* Following implementation of subscription Net1 will be entitled to nominate a director to Blue Label's board
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing