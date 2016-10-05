BRIEF-Caledonia, Blanket mine remain on track to deliver target performance for 2016

Oct 5 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc :
* Says approximately 13,430 ounces of gold were produced
during quarter
* Caledonia and Blanket mine remain on track to deliver
target performance for 2016
* Says Caledonia remains on track to meet production
guidance for 2016 of 50,000 ounces
* Says continues to progress towards its long term target of
80,000 ounces by 2021
* Announces gold production from 49 per cent owned unit,
blanket mine in Zimbabwe, for quarter ended 30 Sept 2016
