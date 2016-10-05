BRIEF-Resolute Energy announces $135 mln Delaware basin acquisition

Oct 4 Resolute Energy Corp :
* Following closing of acquisition, resolute will receive
100% of all payments from caprock under earn-out agreement.
* Deal consists of $90 million payable in cash and issuance
to firewheel of 2.1 million shares of co's common stock, equal
to $45 million
* For Q3 of 2016 estimate that delaware basin properties
produced on average between 9,250 and 9,650 boe per day
* Expect to recognize $15 million to $16 million of expense
in Q3 of 2016 for stock awards
* Entered into a definitive agreement with firewheel energy,
LLC
* Resolute energy corporation announces $135 million
delaware basin acquisition
* Expect to finance cash portion of acquisition price with
net proceeds of a private offering of a newly created class of
preferred stock
* Estimate total company production for Q3 of 2016 to be
between 16,000 and 16,500 boe per day
* Expect production for full year 2016 to be between 13,600
and 14,000 boe per day, before accounting for acquisition
