BRIEF-HarbourVest says SVG proposals uncertain, subject to risks

BRIEF-Cabot sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 5 HarbourVest Structured SolutionsIII:
* Response to SVG capital proposals
* SVG Capital proposals are uncertain, highly conditional, complex, prolonged and subject to significant market and execution risk
* Also offers shareholders a single 'clean break', with HarbourVest absorbing risks and uncertainties attendant in winding down SVG Capital
* Urge shareholders to accept our offer without delay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing