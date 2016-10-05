版本:
BRIEF-HarbourVest says SVG proposals uncertain, subject to risks

Oct 5 HarbourVest Structured SolutionsIII:

* Response to SVG capital proposals

* SVG Capital proposals are uncertain, highly conditional, complex, prolonged and subject to significant market and execution risk

* Also offers shareholders a single 'clean break', with HarbourVest absorbing risks and uncertainties attendant in winding down SVG Capital

* Urge shareholders to accept our offer without delay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

