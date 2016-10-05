BRIEF-Vodafone India arm ties up with Microsoft as cloud service partner

Oct 5 Vodafone India:

* VBS ties up with Microsoft as cloud service partner; offering office 365 business suite as part of its cloud applications portfolio Source text: Vodafone Business Services (VBS), the enterprise arm of Vodafone India, has tied up with Microsoft as a Cloud Service Partner. As part of this tie-up, VBS to offer Office 365 to Indian businesses to give them enterprise-grade productivity and collaboration services.

