公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 15:03 BJT

BRIEF-ICE Data Services launches Best Execution for fixed income in EMEA

Oct 5 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* ICE data services expanded coverage for its best execution service to include sovereign, corporate bonds in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

