BRIEF-ICE Data Services launches Best Execution for fixed income in EMEA

BRIEF-Cabot sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share
Oct 5 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* ICE data services expanded coverage for its best execution service to include sovereign, corporate bonds in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing