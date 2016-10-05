版本:
BRIEF-German passenger car sales rose 9.4 pct in Sept - KBA

Oct 5 (Reuters) -

* German Passenger Car Sales Rose 9.4 Pct In Sept. To 298,002 -KBA Further company coverage: [ ] (Frankfurt Newsroom)

