BRIEF-Clayton Williams Energy says Jaime Casas appointed CFO

Oct 5 Clayton Williams Energy Inc

* Says Jaime R. Casas appointed CFO

* Effective October 1, Michael L. Pollard resigned as senior vice president and chief financial officer - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2dr7BZc] Further company coverage:

