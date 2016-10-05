BRIEF-HollyFrontier Corp, HFWCR, HEP Operating, and HEP entered into a LLC interest purchase agreement

BRIEF-Cabot sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share
Oct 5 HollyFrontier Corp
* On October 3, HollyFrontier, HFWCR, HEP Operating, and HEP entered into a LLC interest purchase agreement - SEC filing
* HollyFrontier Corp says cash consideration paid by HEP operating for the interests was approximately $278 million
* HollyFrontier Corp says cash consideration paid by HEP operating for the interests was approximately $278 million

* Consideration was funded with about $100 million in proceeds from previously disclosed private placement of HEP common units
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing