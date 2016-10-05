版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 18:25 BJT

BRIEF-Oil states international inc - entered into a consent to its credit agreement

Oct 5 Oil States International Inc :

* Agreement has been amended to allow for certain intercompany transactions between or among co , its subsidiaries- SEC filing

* Entered into a consent and amendment No. 1 to its credit agreement dated as of May 28, 2014 Source text bit.ly/2dDXyyb Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐