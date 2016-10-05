版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 18:25 BJT

BRIEF-NeoPhotonics offers 8.3 million shares of common stock

Oct 5 NeoPhotonics Corp

* 8.3 million shares of common stock offered by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐