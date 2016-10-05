BRIEF-Accenture to acquire Defense Point Security to bolster cybersecurity services

BRIEF-Cabot sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share
Oct 5 Accenture PLC
* Accenture to acquire Defense Point Security LLC to bolster cybersecurity services, increase capabilities to help U.S. Federal agencies maximize their cyber defense
* Terms of transaction are not being disclosed
* DPS will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture Federal Services (AFS)
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing