版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Accenture to acquire Defense Point Security to bolster cybersecurity services

Oct 5 Accenture PLC

* Accenture to acquire Defense Point Security LLC to bolster cybersecurity services, increase capabilities to help U.S. Federal agencies maximize their cyber defense

* Terms of transaction are not being disclosed

* DPS will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture Federal Services (AFS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

