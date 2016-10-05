BRIEF-SM energy announces closing of Permian Basin acquisition and increased borrowing base to $1.35 billion

BRIEF-Cabot sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share
Oct 5 SM Energy Co
* SM energy announces closing of Permian Basin acquisition and increased borrowing base to $1.35 billion
* Company's borrowing base has been increased to $1.35 billion, with bank commitments of $1.25 billion, providing company with substantial liquidity
* Preliminary estimate of net production from acquired acreage for month of September is approximately 5,300 BOE per day
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing