公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Reliance Steel & Aluminum appoints new directors

Oct 5 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

* Appointed Karen W. Colonias, 59, and Douglas W. Stotlar, 56, to serve as independent directors

* Increased size of its board of directors from nine to 11 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

