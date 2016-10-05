BRIEF-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals agrees to buy remaining obligations to Symphony Icon

BRIEF-Cabot sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 5 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals announces agreement to buy out remaining obligations to Symphony Icon
* Buyout payment may be payable in cash or a combination of cash and up to 50% in lexicon common stock, at Lexicon's option
* Lexicon will make a single payment to Symphony Icon of $21.013 million
* Buyout to replace, eliminate remaining contingent payments of up to $29.550 million for which co was obligated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing