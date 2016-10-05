版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Sierra metals - Yauricocha mine produced 83,661 dry metric tonnes on avg. for September

Oct 5 Sierra Metals Inc :

* Yauricocha mine produced 83,661 dry metric tonnes ("DMT") or 2,789 tonnes per day on average for September

* Anticipating spinning-out of exploration stage properties of Piura, La Libertad,Cajamarca located in Peru to existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐