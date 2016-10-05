版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Anavex and Ariana collaborate over Alzheimer's and Parkinson's clinical development programs

Oct 5 Anavex Life Sciences Corp

* Anavex Life Sciences and Ariana Pharma collaborate to accelerate timelines and improve efficiency of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's clinical development programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐