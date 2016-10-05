版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Memex says has secured an aggregate of half a million dollars in new purchase orders

Oct 5 Memex Inc

* Announces that company has secured an aggregate of half a million dollars in new purchase orders

* Purchase orders were received from a combination of new customers to Memex, as well as follow-on orders from existing Memex customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐