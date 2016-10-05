BRIEF-Dynegy offers $500 mln fund buyout of Atlas V with Energy Capital

Oct 5 Dynegy Inc :

* Launching an offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 in a private placement.

* To use proceeds to fund buyout price owed to Energy Capital Partners Iii, Llc regarding co's buyout of ECP'S interest in JV, among other things