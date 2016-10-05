版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Abitibi Royalties receives final exchange acceptance for normal course issuer bid

Oct 5 Abitibi Royalties Inc

* Under 2016 NCIB, Abitibi Royalties may purchase for cancellation up to 566,182 of its issued and outstanding common shares

* Abitibi Royalties received final exchange acceptance for normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐