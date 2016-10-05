版本:
BRIEF-Uranium participation reports net asset value of CAD$4.05 per share

Oct 5 Uranium Participation Corp

* Reports net asset value of CAD$4.05 per share at september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

