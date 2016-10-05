版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-DiaMedica says first patient enrolled in bridging clinical trial for DM199

Oct 5 DiaMedica Inc

* DiaMedica announces first patient enrolled in bridging clinical trial for DM199 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

