2016年 10月 5日

BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics announces New York state approval of thygenx

Oct 5 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc :

* Interpace Diagnostics announces New York state approval of thygenx for indeterminate thyroid nodules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

