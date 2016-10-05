版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Cymabay Therapeutics to initiate its next phase 2 study of MBX-8025

Oct 5 Cymabay Therapeutics :

* Initiates its next phase 2 study of MBX-8025 in primary biliary cholangitis

* Initiation of phase 2 study is expected by year end 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

