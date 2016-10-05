版本:
BRIEF-Abbvie Inc - new oral therapy now available for Canadians

Oct 5 Abbvie Inc :

* Abbvie's new oral therapy venclexta now available for Canadians with a difficult-to-treat blood cancer

* Health Canada has issued a notice of compliance with conditions (noc/c) for venclexta

* Under noc/c policy, Abbvie will provide health Canada with data from additional studies to confirm clinical benefit of venclexta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

