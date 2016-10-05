版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Osisko Gold Royalties finalizes earn-in agreement transaction with Osisko Mining Inc

Oct 5 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :

* Osisko Gold Royalties has finalized earn-in agreement transaction with Osisko Mining Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐