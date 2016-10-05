BRIEF-Blake Capital and Potter Capital, affiliates of Elliot, send letter to board of Samsung Electronics

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Blake Capital Llc
* Company, Potter Capital Llc, who are affiliates of Elliott, sent a letter to board of samsung electronics
* Proposals in letter include tender offer by Samsung Holdco to acquire further Samsung Opco shares
* Proposals in letter include a share for share merger, on fair terms, of Samsung Holdco with Samsung C&T
* Letter sets out certain restructuring, capital return, investor access and governance improvement proposals for samsung electronics
* Proposals in letter include a demerger into a listed holding company (Samsung Holdco) and a listed operating company (Samsung Opco) Source text for Eikon:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: