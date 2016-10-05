版本:
BRIEF-Premier Inc and Banner Health expand partnership

Oct 5 Premier Inc :

* Five-Year agreement extends Banner's use of Premier's group purchasing organization

* Premier Inc and Banner Health expand partnership

* Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

