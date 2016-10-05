版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange-ICE Brent ADV up 26% year-over-year in Sept.

Oct 5 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* ICE Brent ADV up 26% y/y, interest rate adv up 16% y/y in september Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐