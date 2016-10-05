版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 20:40 BJT

BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics launches NOCITA

Oct 5 Aratana Therapeutics Inc :

* Aratana Therapeutics announces launch of NOCITA (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

