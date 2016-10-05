版本:
BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum:Increases the size of the board to 11 members

Oct 5 Marathon Petroleum Corp :

* Board of increased the size of the board to eleven members; elected Abdulaziz Alkhayyal as a director of co Source text - bit.ly/2dwWXMB Further company coverage:

