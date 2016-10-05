BRIEF-Arch Coal successfully completes financial restructuring, emerges from chapter 11

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 Arch Coal Inc :
* Equity to trade on NYSE under symbol Arch
* Arch is emerging with more than $300 million of cash on its balance sheet and a debt level of just $363 million
* Cash requirements are expected to be modest, with projected capital spending of $55 million in 2017
* Co's projection of 2017 debt service is of approximately $33 million
* Arch coal successfully completes financial restructuring and emerges from chapter 11
* Company has third-party surety bonds in place covering 100% of its reclamation bonding requirements
* Company's total debt is 7% of what it was prior to restructuring
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing