BRIEF-Arch Coal successfully completes financial restructuring, emerges from chapter 11

Oct 5 Arch Coal Inc :

* Equity to trade on NYSE under symbol Arch

* Arch is emerging with more than $300 million of cash on its balance sheet and a debt level of just $363 million

* Cash requirements are expected to be modest, with projected capital spending of $55 million in 2017

* Co's projection of 2017 debt service is of approximately $33 million

* Arch coal successfully completes financial restructuring and emerges from chapter 11

* Company has third-party surety bonds in place covering 100% of its reclamation bonding requirements

* Company's total debt is 7% of what it was prior to restructuring