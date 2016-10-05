版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-K92 mining commences gold production at Kainantu gold mine

Oct 5 K92 Mining Inc :

* K92 mining commences gold production at Kainantu gold mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

