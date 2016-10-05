版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-P&G - final proration factor of about 15 pct for shares tendered in specialty beauty brands exchange offer

Oct 5 Procter & Gamble Co :

* Procter & Gamble announces final proration factor of 15.0123 pct for shares tendered in P&G specialty beauty brands exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

