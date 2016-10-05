BRIEF-Sanofi reports open market purchase of 450,000 shares of Myokardia

Oct 5 Sanofi SA :

* Sanofi reports open market purchase of 450,000 shares Of Myokardia Inc for $15/Share on Oct 3, 2016

* Sanofi's open market purchase of 450,000 shares of myokardia inc made on Oct 3 represents an indirect ownership in Myokardia Source text - bit.ly/2dRmWSg Further company coverage: