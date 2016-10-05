版本:
BRIEF-Cubic Corp says Walter Zable resigned as Executive Chairman

Oct 5 Cubic Corp

* Cubic Corp says effective October 3, 2016, Walter C. Zable resigned as an employee and executive chairman

* Walter C. Zable will continue to serve as a non-employee director and chairman of board - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2duJlBM] Further company coverage:

