2016年 10月 5日

BRIEF-Azurrx Biopharma Inc sees IPO of 1.2 mln shares priced at $5.50 per share

Oct 5 Azurrx Biopharma Inc :

* Azurrx Biopharma Inc sees IPO of 1.2 mln shares priced at $5.50 per share, below previously stated range of $6-$8 per share Source text bit.ly/2d2EZmg Further company coverage:

