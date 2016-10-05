版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp entered into amended,restated loan agreement with Tennessee Bank

Oct 5 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc :

* On Sept 30,co entered into amended,restated loan agreement with first Tennessee Bank for a $3 million revolving line of credit Source text bit.ly/2dQTjAt Further company coverage:

