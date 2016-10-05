版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon.com introducing Prime Reading

Oct 5 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon.com Inc introducing Prime Reading

* Prime members now able to read as much as they like from over thousand kindle books, all at no additional cost Source text: (bit.ly/2dsZU1q) Further company coverage:

