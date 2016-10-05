BRIEF-Elanco Animal Health enters agreement to acquire Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica's U.S. feline, canine and rabies vaccines portfolio

BRIEF-Cabot sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share
Oct 5 Eli Lilly And Co
* Elanco Animal Health enters agreement to Acquire Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica's U.S. feline, canine and rabies vaccines portfolio
* Deal for $885 million
* Lilly expects acquisition to be accretive to GAAP earnings in 2019 and to non-GAAP earnings in 2018
* Acquisition is anticipated to close by early 2017, subject to approval by Federal Trade Commission
* Also included in agreement are several pipeline assets
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing