版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Lennar announces final close of $2.2 bln Lennar multifamily venture

Oct 5 Lennar Corp

* LMC, its wholly owned subsidiary, received an additional $250 million commitment to its Lennar Multifamily venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐