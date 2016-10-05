版本:
BRIEF-Cytosorbents posts safety data from Refresh I cardiac surgery trial

Oct 5 Cytosorbents Corp:

* Announces positive top line safety data from refresh I cardiac surgery trial

* DSMB found no safety concerns related to Cytosorb device, achieving primary safety endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

